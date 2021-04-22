BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,034. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

