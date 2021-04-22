The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

