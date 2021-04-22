IMAX (IMAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect IMAX to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMAX stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

