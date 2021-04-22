SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STKL. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of STKL opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $8,670,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,580.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 431,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 405,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 253,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

