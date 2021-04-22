Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.95.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. Research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.