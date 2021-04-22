Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.95.
RXT stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
