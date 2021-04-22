Morgan Stanley Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $343.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $343.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.85 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

