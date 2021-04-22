ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

