Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

SEMR opened at $16.04 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

