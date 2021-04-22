$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. The Toro posted sales of $929.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $115.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The Toro has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

