Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $159.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.77.

FNV opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

