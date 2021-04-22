Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.01. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1,542,128 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sundial Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

