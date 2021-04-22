Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $134.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences’ rising expenses and operating loss are concerning. This created a bottom-line pressure, resulting in net loss in the fourth quarter 2020. The company has not provided any outlook for 2021 on lack of visibility. Its expectations of a fall in COVID-19-testing revenues raise apprehensions. Sole reliance on Cologuard and stiff competition persist. Yet, robust top-line growth in the fourth quarter amid pandemic-led headwinds is impressive. Screening arm’s revenues, driven by Cologuard volume growth during the quarter, is encouraging. Ongoing recovery in precision oncology arm buoys optimism. Gross margin expansion and tie-ups bode well. A strong solvency position is impressive. Over the past six months, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXAS. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.57. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

