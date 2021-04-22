Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

EIX stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

