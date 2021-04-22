Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to post sales of $103.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.30 million and the lowest is $94.45 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $108.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $421.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $435.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $440.66 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $457.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,894,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,259,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRI opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

