STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.12

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 6907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $42,574,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after acquiring an additional 521,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.