MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $24.57

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $25.49. MINISO Group shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNSO. CICC Research began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

