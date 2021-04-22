Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.06

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.06 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,390,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.