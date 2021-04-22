Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $44.50

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.50, but opened at $45.70. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

