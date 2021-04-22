Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.84.

Shares of OR opened at C$15.71 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.71 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 157.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total transaction of C$1,098,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,999,034.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

