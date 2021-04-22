Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.26. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $3,960,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 85.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

