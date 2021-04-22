Tractor Supply Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $180.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $92.63 and a 1 year high of $185.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

