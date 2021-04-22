LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.24-0.31 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.24-0.31 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

