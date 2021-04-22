Alliance Data Systems (ADS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) will announce its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.69.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

