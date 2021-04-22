Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFR opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

