Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Celestica by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 70,784 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Celestica by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,608,000 after buying an additional 891,650 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

