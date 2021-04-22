Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $470.28 million, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 386,944 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

