British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

BTI stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

