Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to “Buy”

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,614 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.