Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. The company has been making opportunistic acquisitions to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry in the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing buyouts and growth-driving projects. The company has completed the sale of its U.K. operations, proceeds from which will be utilized for paying down its outstanding debt. However, its debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position is a woe. Lower ROE when compared to the industry is a concern for investors.”

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,179,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.