Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

FMCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of FMCC opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

