Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,903,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

