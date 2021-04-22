Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Sell

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

DIOD stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,846 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,739. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Diodes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

