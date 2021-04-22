Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to Hold

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

