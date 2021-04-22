Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.95.

CGI stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. CGI has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

