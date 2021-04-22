Universal Logistics (ULH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $649.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

