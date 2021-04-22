Penn Virginia Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

PVAC opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $192.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

