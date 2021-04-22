eHealth (EHTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of eHealth stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
