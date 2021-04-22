eHealth (EHTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

