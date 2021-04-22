Desjardins Weighs in on goeasy Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for goeasy in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.50.

Shares of GSY opened at C$138.91 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$35.26 and a 52-week high of C$151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other goeasy news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,682,929.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

