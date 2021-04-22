Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWN stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

