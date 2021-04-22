AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.42.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$14.21 and a 12-month high of C$21.90. The firm has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

