Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $738.32 million, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 862,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Casa Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Casa Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 293,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.