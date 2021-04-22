bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $36.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.56.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.12 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.