Head-To-Head Review: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) vs. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Xencor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 Xencor 2 0 7 0 2.56

Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $215.60, indicating a potential upside of 41.75%. Xencor has a consensus price target of $47.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xencor.

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals -11.23% 5.90% 3.22% Xencor -113.40% -13.56% -12.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Xencor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals $120.28 million 21.01 $629.30 million $2.11 72.09 Xencor $156.70 million 15.63 $26.88 million $0.46 91.89

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xencor. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Xencor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension. The company's partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of cancer, seizure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, and kidney, and other diseases. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies. It is also developing Tidutamab that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; XmAb564 to treat Autoimmune diseases; XmAb819 for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; and XmAb306/RO7310729, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company provides Monjuvi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Ultomiris to treat adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE, which mediates allergic responses and allergic disease. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, MorphoSys AG, NestlÃ© S.A., Novartis AG, INmune Bio, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc., Atreca, Inc., and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.