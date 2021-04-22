KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $380.00 at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $331.79 on Monday. KLA has a 1-year low of $147.54 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.