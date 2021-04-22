Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPK. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 364,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,096,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

