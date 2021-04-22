$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $382.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $269.40 and a 52 week high of $383.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.65 and a 200-day moving average of $337.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

