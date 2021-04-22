Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terumo Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terumo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terumo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TRUMY opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. Terumo has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

