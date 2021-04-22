KeyCorp Comments on Primoris Services Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

PRIM stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,651,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

