SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SEMrush’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

