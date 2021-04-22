Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $10.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $92.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.